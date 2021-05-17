Veil Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $63,800.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,868.22 or 1.00308256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $681.99 or 0.01524665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.00690470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00378785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00190269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006152 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

