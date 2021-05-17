Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. 40,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,382. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.