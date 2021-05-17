Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.70% from the company’s previous close.

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 428,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

