VerusCoin Price Reaches $1.58 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $98.13 million and approximately $72,708.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,268,721 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.