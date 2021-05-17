ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,138 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $48,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

