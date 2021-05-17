Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,497 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $77,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

