Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 382,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. General Motors has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

