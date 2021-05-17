Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,355 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $74,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

