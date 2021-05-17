Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,520 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.80 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

