Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $67,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $191.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $95.47 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

