Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

VTXPF stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.