VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $44.71 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $44.71 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

