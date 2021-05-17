Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Viemed Healthcare worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.