Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 30,700 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

