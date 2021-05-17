Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $162.87 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

