Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Nautilus worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.