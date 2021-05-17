Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

