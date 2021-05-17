Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,700 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Perficient were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.60 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

