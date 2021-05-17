Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $770,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

HRI stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

