Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $20,566,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $226.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.