Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.21. 12,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.26. The company has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.