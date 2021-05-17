VNT Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,817.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $73,817.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.50 or 0.01280447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00115567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

