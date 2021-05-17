Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.56 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

