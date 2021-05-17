Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $193.11. 562,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,797. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

