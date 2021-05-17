W.W. Grainger (GWW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grainger’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It expects earnings per share to be $19.00-$20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% to 26.5%. Grainger will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. The company is outpacing the U.S maintenance, repair and operating market aided by its growth initiatives. Increased e-commerce sales and higher demand for certain products amid the pandemic will continue to drive the top line. However, some of these products carry lower margins, which is a concern. Additionally, higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt margins. Nevertheless, Grainger’s cost-control measures will help negate the impact.”

4/19/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GWW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $467.07. The company had a trading volume of 238,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,782. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

