Wade G W & Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 133.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,861 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 100,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.