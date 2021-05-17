Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

