Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

