Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. 197,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.