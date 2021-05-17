Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227,520. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

