Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. 3,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

