Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $45,184.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.01112300 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,108,684 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.