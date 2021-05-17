Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

