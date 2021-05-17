Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

