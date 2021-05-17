Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Critical Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.43 $173.44 million $2.00 16.76 Regions Financial $6.76 billion 3.31 $1.58 billion $1.55 15.00

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% Regions Financial 13.17% 5.61% 0.65%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regions Financial 1 7 15 0 2.61

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.37%. Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $19.47, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

