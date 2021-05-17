Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $27.34 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

