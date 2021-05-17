Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.