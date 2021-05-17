Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 479.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

NYSE WHR opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

