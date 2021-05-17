Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 184,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.