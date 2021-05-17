Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.