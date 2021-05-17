Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $46,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $143.79 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

