Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

