Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

5/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $61.61. 693,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,552,197. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

