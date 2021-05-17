Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

