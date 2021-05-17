Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Welbilt stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

