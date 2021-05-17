Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 493,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,098. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

