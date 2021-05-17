WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

