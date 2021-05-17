WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

