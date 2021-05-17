Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.