Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $45.20 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.